Satish Kaushik turns travel agent

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has won hearts with his impeccable comic timing and versatile appearances on screen. As fans of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 2007 directorial, Namaste London, are waiting for the film’s next instalment, Namaste England, the veteran is also excited about receiving feedback for his performance in the movie.

Kaushik plays a sardar, Gurnam Singh, in the film. “He is a happy-go-lucky and sharp-minded travel agent. His job is to spot talents from different parts of India and send them to places like London, Canada, etc., illegally. The character is very loud. I will be seen in bright, colourful clothes with heavy prints, which have been planned to complement my role. I will also be wearing colourful turbans. I have a short role, but it’s important to the script,” says the actor, who played a Sikh in his latest release, Soorma, as well.