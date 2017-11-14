Satisfied with the films I’m doing, says Katrina Kaif

New Delhi: She has been a part of some of Bollywood’s biggest hits like “Namastey London”, “Dhoom 3” and “Ek Tha Tiger”, but her last few films, including “Baar Baar Dekho” and “Jagga Jasoos”, didn’t get an impressive response at the box office. But actress Katrina Kaif says she is “extremely happy and satisfied with the kind of films” she is doing.

“I really enjoy my work,” the actress, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of eyewear company Lenskart, told IANS when asked if she misses finding some free time amidst so many films and endorsement deals.

“I am very driven and focused about what I want to do. I am extremely happy and satisfied with the kind of films I am doing, getting to work with people who I enjoy working with, learning from new people. It is the same with brands too. It’s not just about showing up on sets, but being a part of the behind-the-scene interactions as well. So, I enjoy my job,” added the actress.

Katrina will be the face of Lenskart for the next two years and will also feature in the brand’s new campaign ‘How do I Look’. She says she found the officials “innovative, talented and visionary”, due to which she decided to come on board.

The actress made her film debut in the 2003 erotic heist film “Boom”, which bombed at the box office. Her initial success in Bollywood happened when she appeared opposite Salman Khan in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” and her success story continued with films like “Partner”, “Welcome”, “Race” and “Singh Is Kinng”.

However, her previous few films didn’t do great business at the box office in spite of being creative and different in terms of story line.

But the actress is positive.

“With every film, you try and make sure that you are learning. And if there is ever a point when you are distracted, may be you question yourself — ‘Why? What is happening here? Where am I going wrong? How do I push myself?’,” said the 34-year-old.

She said everyone goes through a phase where they are extremely inspired and then there are times when they feel stagnant.

“(But the idea is to) keep pushing yourself. Try and reinvent and make sure you are doing something new.”

Katrina has played characters that many girls relate with in real life, but is there any dream role that she wants to portray on the big screen?

“For me, every script is a new journey and when the script comes to you, you get excited by that vision. It’s something that has to come on its own.”

It’s not just films, but the actress is also grabbing eyeballs for her friendship with contemporaries — whether it is sharing a comfortable moment with Anushka Sharma at filmmakar Karan Johar’s chat show or posting photographs of a gym session with Alia Bhatt.

Asked if the concept of rivalry and cat fights is passe in Bollywood, she said: “Actors have always been like that. There are always some people with whom you get along really well, while there are some you don’t know so well. It’s more visible and open now because of the social media.

“We are more accessible to media (now) but friendships have always been there.”

The actress is currently busy shooting for “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Thugs of Hindustan”. However, she refused to comment on the status of her films.