Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s haldi ceremony pics are absolutely adorable

Mumbai: Sasural Simar Ka actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, a reel-life jodi, are going to get hitched in real life too. The lovebirds fell in love on the sets of their show and will marry in the presence of their family and friends in Shoaib’s hometown in Bhopal. The couple is going to tie the knot on February 22.

The wedding rituals has have already kicked off and, on Tuesday, the haldi ceremony took place where the couple looked adorable together. Dipika opted for a white and yellow salwar kameez while Shoaib wore a white vest paired with denim.

Shoaib shared a picture with lots of hearts with #dodilmilrahehain. Also, his sister Saba has shared a picture on social media and the couple fans clubs have been circulating sneak peeks from the close-knit affair. She captioned the picture, “May Allah bless my bhai and bhabhI always.. #haldikirasm #dodilmilrahehain”

#dodilmilrahehain Photography – @theglamwedding_getthelook A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:33pm PST

Television actor Falaq Naaz, who has worked with Dipika and Shoaib in Sasural Simar Ka were also present at the haldi ceremony. She shared a picture with the caption, “And the most happening function is here……..#dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #weddingbells #haldiceremony #mastibegins.” Another photo of Falaq on her social media account had her posing with the pretty Dipika. The caption of the photo read, “She would No longer be a MISS but always a SIS!!!!!!!!”

Before the wedding ceremony kick starts, Shoaib and Dipika got filmy while posing for their pre wedding photoshoot picture. The actors took a theme of DDLJ famous scene and song ‘Tujhe Dekha To Jana Sanam’ from the movie. Shoaib shared a video on Instagram along with the caption, “@ms.dipika …Lets fall in love… all over again…

#dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #love”