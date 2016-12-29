Sarvann cashes in on ‘Dangal’

Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi venture was a hit, Ventilator, and now she has ensured that her second regional venture also becomes the talk of the town. In a rather clever move, Priyanka Chopra and Vashu Bhagnani have attached their film ‘Sarvann’ to ‘Dangal’.

Our sources said, “Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani is known to be a marketing genius and he is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film ‘Sarvann’ which he is jointly producing with global superstar Priyanka Chopra. The two producers together have attached the trailer of their film with ‘Dangal’. An insider reveals that since ‘Dangal’ has been released on more than 4000 screens nationwide, getting eyeballs for Sarvann just made great marketing sense.”

Given ‘Dangal’ has already made over 100 crs of business, the eyeballs Sarvann managed to get are also grand as the trailer of Sarvann has been watched along with ‘Dangal’ in screens across Punjab and in approximately 1,200 screens overseas in order to reach out to a large chunk of Indian audiences.

Talking about the film, the spokesperson confirmed, “It was really a stroke of genius attaching a regional film with Dangal, and it has really helped!”

Sarvann is a heart-warming story of a young NRI from Canada who returns to India to find his roots. The movie releases worldwide on January 13, 2017.Directed by Karaan Guliani, the movie stars Amrinder Gill in the lead, debutant Ranjit Bawa, along with Simi Chahal. Produced by Priyanka Chopra, Dr. Madhu Chopra, Deepshikha Deshmukh and co-produced by Siddharth Chopra, Sarvann is written by Amberdeep Singh with Vineet Malhotra as the director of photography.