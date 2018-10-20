Sarkar teaser: Thalapathy Vijay looks fierce as a corporate monster

Thalapathy Vijay, the name is enough to believe that another blockbuster is on the way. With films like Poove Unakkaga, Velayudham, Vijay has been one of the most bankable star of Tamil cinema. Now the teaser of his much awaited film Sarkar is out and Mahn! We must say that Vijay has never looked so fierce and cool at the same time.

Going by the teaser, Vijay is introduced as a corporate monster by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. He comes to India to register his vote in the ongoing election. Once he realizes that his vote has been misused, he is forced to take some drastic decisions. He then vows to change the system in a single day, and ends up in a series of slow motion brawls and action sequences.

We must say that the teaser of the film has made us impatient. Wonder what the trailer has in stored for us. Check out the teaser below.

Apart from Vijay the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi. The film which is slated to release this Diwali is directed by A. R. Murugadoss, with music composed by A. R. Rahman.