‘Sarkar’ First Look: ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay looks dashing in this still

On the eve of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s birthday, the makers have released the much-awaited first look of ‘Sarkar’ and we must say the south star Vijay looks dashing in it. Popularly known as ‘Thalapathy 62’, the makers recently released the first look of Sarkar on Twitter.

Well, in this picture, we can see how Vijay looking super dashing in a casual look. Wearing a black shirt with black shades, he is looking supremely impressive.

‘Sarkar’ is being produced by Sun Pictures and has dialogues by Jeyamohan. The film marks Vijay’s third association with AR Murugadoss after blockbuster films such as ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Kaththi’.

So, do you like the first look of Sarkar?