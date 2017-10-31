Sargun Kaur quit psychology to pursue acting

Sargun Kaur, who debuted as an actress with new TV show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”, says she had to quit her psychology studies to pursue a career in acting. “Acting has always been my passion. I quit my psychology studies to pursue a career in acting. I feel blessed to be part of the show because of its unique concept,” Sargun said.

“I auditioned 20 times for the show and by God’s grace, I got the role. For me, this show is a once-in-lifetime opportunity and a big achievement. I am sure that the audience will instantly connect with the show,” she added.

“Kaal Bhairav Rahasya” features Sargun as Gauri. Besides her, the show also has Rahul Sharma and Chhavi Pandey.