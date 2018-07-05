Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Sarah Jane Dias’ hot and sexy vacation pics from Bali will make you jealous; we bet!

Sarah Jane Dias’ hot and sexy vacation pics from Bali will make you jealous; we bet!

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 05, 2018 01:02 pm
FOLLOW US:

Bollywood beauty Sarah Jane Dias has turned many heads with her glamour bonanza. The actress has been enjoying an exotic vacation in Bali, Indonesia which she shared on Instagram in a series of pictures. From a stunning swimsuit series to the tantalizing travelogue of her stay, you cannot miss Sarah’s sexy package.

Sarah is known to be a fitness enthusiast and let’s just say her hard work has paid off and the proof is her travel gram.

Here are some of her stunning pictures of wanderlust.


The 35-year-old was last seen in ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’, an American competition reality show that premiered on Netflix.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK