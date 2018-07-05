Sarah Jane Dias’ hot and sexy vacation pics from Bali will make you jealous; we bet!

Bollywood beauty Sarah Jane Dias has turned many heads with her glamour bonanza. The actress has been enjoying an exotic vacation in Bali, Indonesia which she shared on Instagram in a series of pictures. From a stunning swimsuit series to the tantalizing travelogue of her stay, you cannot miss Sarah’s sexy package.

Sarah is known to be a fitness enthusiast and let’s just say her hard work has paid off and the proof is her travel gram.

Here are some of her stunning pictures of wanderlust.

The 35-year-old was last seen in ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’, an American competition reality show that premiered on Netflix.