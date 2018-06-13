Sara Khan’s sister Ayra Khan posts her nude bathtub video, deletes it immediately
Popular TV actress Sara Khan’s sister Ayra Khan has recently become the talk of the town. Yes, recently, Ayra Khan posted her nude bathtub video on her Instagram stories which put her in an awkward situation.
After realising the blunder, Ayra immediately decided to delete the stuff from the internet. However, it went viral even faster than her uploading time. Apparently, the two sisters were enjoying a playful time with each other when the video got posted. Sara was reportedly lying in the bathtub sans clothes. It was indeed an extremely private video, which unfortunately surfaced online.
Sara also expressed her concern and told International Business Times India, “I don’t know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. “
Later, after this blunder, Ayra herself poster her picture of the bathtub, which is indeed beautiful.
A post shared by Ayra Khan (@immacoolgirll) on
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Despite Donald Trump, doubts persist
The only positive the meeting of the two maverick leaders, Donald Trump of the US and Kim Jong-un of North…
Pranab Mukherjee stays true to his beliefs
Former president Pranab Mukherjee made his presence felt at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur last week on June seventh with…
But, can India trust Donald Trump?
It was in 1988 at a meeting between Chinese prime leader Deng Xiaoping and Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that…
Narendra Modi good at foreign relations
One area where the prime minister has acquitted himself rather well is foreign affairs. Though without any experience of diplomacy,…
‘Mainstreaming’ of RSS & its implication
A Congressman for most part of his political life, Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend the valedictory function of the ‘Sangh…