Sara Khan’s sister Ayra Khan posts her nude bathtub video, deletes it immediately

Popular TV actress Sara Khan’s sister Ayra Khan has recently become the talk of the town. Yes, recently, Ayra Khan posted her nude bathtub video on her Instagram stories which put her in an awkward situation.

After realising the blunder, Ayra immediately decided to delete the stuff from the internet. However, it went viral even faster than her uploading time. Apparently, the two sisters were enjoying a playful time with each other when the video got posted. Sara was reportedly lying in the bathtub sans clothes. It was indeed an extremely private video, which unfortunately surfaced online.

Sara also expressed her concern and told International Business Times India, “I don’t know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. “

Later, after this blunder, Ayra herself poster her picture of the bathtub, which is indeed beautiful.