Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan miss Taimur’s first birthday celebration, Here is why

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur turned one on December 20, this year. The Pataudis and Kapoors got together at Pataudi palace and had a grand birthday celebration for little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor with her children, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Sharmila Tagore and others got together for Taimur’s special day.

But, Saif Ali Khan’s children from first marriage Sara and Ibrahim were missing for the grand celebration. According to Pinkvilla report, Sara has been busy with her work related commitments. The portal quotes a source saying, “Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. While Taimur’s birthday was on December 20, her director wanted Sara to stay back for some workshops. It’s a challenging film and Sara is completely focusing on her debut film now.”

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Currently, Ibrahim is concentrating on his studies in London and is presently in Mumbai and wanted to spend time with sister Sara.

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

Basically, Sara and Ibrahim are close to Kareena and are having a good equation with Saif and also share a good bonding with little nawab Taimur. According to earlier report, Amrita herself cleared the air of not having any problem with Sara and Kareena’s bond.