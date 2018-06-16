Sara Ali Khan wraps ‘Kedarnath’ shoot; celebrates with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film, Kedarnath. The movie is based against the backdrop of the floods in Uttarakhand. The tragedy marks five years today, June 16.

Sara who is starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput is portraying the role of an affluent tourist whereas Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of a ‘pitthoo’ (follower or playmate) in the film.

The lead pair shot for the film in Uttarakhand and in Mumbai earlier and celebrated its last day of shoot. Check out the video below.

The last schedule of the film which is scheduled to release in November this year has begun in the city. Sushant is special to Abhishek Kapoor for debuting in Bollywood with Kai Po Che.

Sara is also filming for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s ‘Drive’ this year and has wrapped up the shoot of the film opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant has also completed the shoot of Sonchiriya in which he stars with Bhumi Pednekar.