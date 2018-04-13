Sara Ali Khan doesn’t want unnecessary attention, refuses to take a selfie with a fan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut. And it goes without saying that the young girl enjoys huge fan following. Sara is in news ever since her debut in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput was announced but now she is in news for a wrong reason. According to the tweet, when a person requested Sara to take a selfie, she denied saying she doesn’t want unnecessary attention.

The post reads, “So we met #saraalikhan at Lil Flea market and asked if she can get clicked with us but certainly she thought she is way more famous and could gather unnecessary attention as mentioned by her so she denied.”

Well, there is no doubt that Sara is immensely popular and is flooded with offers but maybe she can deal with the attention better.As per the reports, Sara has rejected seven scripts as she wants to work with A-list actor and those who are doing well at the box-office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is getting prepared for ‘Simmba’ opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has ‘Kedarnath’ which earlier was her debut movie but later with some fight between Abhishek Kapoor and Prernaa Arora of KriArj entertainment the film’s release date was stalled. Earlier, the film was slated to release on December 2018.