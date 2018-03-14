Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath’s shoot to resume by April
Mumbai: Debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kedarnath is finally back on track. The shooting of the film will resume in April in Mumbai. It is reported that, there was a miff between producer and director, which was affected the film, the shooting had to be stopped in between.
Apparently, the dispute between the director and producer was because of growing budget of the film. Director Abhishek Kapoor fought with the makers of the film, due to which Abhishek left the movie and the shooting of the film was stuck in the middle.
Earlier, source revealed to leading daily that, “the shooting of the film should be completed in 4 months but now 16 months have been completed and still the shooting of the film is incomplete. Abhishek Kapoor’s behaviour is very strange. He is not professionally doing any work. It you ask anything he refused directly. Now the budget of the film is 60 crores.
Kedarnath is set to hit theatres on December 21, but according to leading daily report, Bhushan Kumar also reported that, “Whatever news is doing round is true. We are trying that the miffed between director and producer will be all right. According to situation, Kedarnath will not be able to release on December the film set to release in 2019.”