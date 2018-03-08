Saqib Saleem to go on a no salt diet!

Saqib Saleem who had recently undergone a complete physical transformation is again beefing up for the climax sequence of his upcoming film Race 3.

He is on a spree to gain 10 more kgs for the film and will soon go on a no salt diet before the climax scene shoot.

The shoot is scheduled to start from second week of March in Abu dabhi.

The self confessed foodie trained hard to be fit for the action packed franchise.

Source revealed,”Saqib’s character is required to look a certain way, especially in the climax sequence he will be seen flaunting his chiseld physic which is why fitness enthusiast Saqib will be on a no salt diet throughout the shoot although he will be eating everything healthy from proteins to carbs .