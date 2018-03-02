Saqib Saleem, Taapsee Pannu would hit each other after romantic scene in ‘Dil Juunglee’

Mumbai: Actor Saqib Saleem says the shooting of “Dil Juunglee” has helped him develop a close bond with the cast and crew. He says his friendship with actress Taapsee Pannu is such that they used to hit each other after shooting a romantic scene.

“If you watch the making of our film, you will know how we were shooting. Taapsee and I would be shooting an intense romantic scene and as soon as the director used to say cut, we would start hitting each other. “I think not just me, but we all have developed a good friendship with Taapsee… We were a young team and everyone was looking out for each other,” Saqib said here.

“Honestly, I didn’t even realise when we finished the film. Usually, while shooting, there comes a time when you think when will the shoot end and you will start your next movie. But here, we never wanted it to end, which is why we also moved the movie from February 16 to March 9,” he added, laughing.

The team also celebrated Holi on Thursday. “Holi is a festival I really enjoy and it’s an occasion which brings people together. This celebration with ‘Dil Junnglee’ team is my most memorable Holi. Before this none of my films were released on (or around) Holi, which is why this Holi will always have special importance in my life,” Saqib said.

“Dil Juunglee” director Aleya Sen said the title talks about how you feel when in you are in love. “Your heart will behave out of character and make you do crazy things. When you are in love, you are really wild.”

The director also said the characters in the movie are inspired by people who exist. “All the characters we wrote for the movie are real people that we knew. I wrote the story with my sister, and these are actual people who we know and we knew.” Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film also features Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Srishti Srivastava.