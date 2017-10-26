Saqib Saleem joins Salman in Race 3!

Like the thriller franchise, Race 3 has managed to create a lot of twist and turns with regards to lead cast. After roping in superstar Salman Khan and surprise entry Bobby Deol for the suspense franchise, Saqib Saleem has been confirmed as the third lead actor in the multi-starrer.

“I feel elated to be part of the team. I still remember seeing Race 1 when I was in first year of college. And am very happy that I will be able to share screen space with such interesting actors like Salman Khan and Bobby Deol. I hope people see the doing a good job in the film,” exclaims Saqib.

Talking about working with a superstar Saquib says, “Salman has been an inspiration for me since a very young age, it feels great to share screen space with him. We will start shooting very soon,” he adds

Though the details of his character have been kept under wraps, sources suggest that Saqib’s character has several interesting shades to it.

“It is a Race character, everybody in is slightly grey. Everybody is paired with everybody,” say Saqib as he refuses to confirm if he will be paired opposite Daisy Shah.

“We were looking for a young actor with good physique. Saqib is a bundle of talent and is apt for the role that he will be playing in the movie,” says Remo D’Souza, who is the director of the film.

“Saqib is a talented actor and we are happy to have him on board for Race 3. He has a very interesting role in the film and will be seen in a new look,” says Ramesh Taurani.

This is will definitely give a big boast to Saqib’s career. The actor, who made his debut with ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, has so far stuck to doing very unconventional films. This is the first time he will be seen is such a commercial movie.