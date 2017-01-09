Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017: pictures, dance performance and winner list

Here we bring you Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017 which was telecast on colors on the night of 8th January, Sunday. A greatest glitziest event in which the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and almost the entire Hindi Film Industry comes together to celebrate with their power packed performances and candid moments.The actual event took place on 19th December 2016 but was telecast later on 8th January on Colors channel.

Colors also posted pictures and videos of the performances of Ranbir Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Parineeti Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan of which you couldn’t get enough of and some naughty and funny moments with anchor Manish Paul and also Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Here are pictures and performance

Aishwarya candid moments

Ranveer dance performance

Get ready for the hero of many hearts to set the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards stage ablaze with his act at 7PM tonight! #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/JLGuxvEXSI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Manish Paul funny moments

Your hosts for the evening @ManishPaul03 & @TheFarahKhan are all set to take you on a fun Bollywood trip tonight at 7PM! Do not miss it! pic.twitter.com/ykg8URhPO1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Shah Rukh Khan chammak challo dance

Get ready for a night of super rocking Bollywood treat at #SansuiColorsStardustAwards! Tune in at 7PM! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/ump7gZedlm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The grand Bollywood night is here! switch your TV screens to #SansuiColorsStardustAwards NOW! pic.twitter.com/P9lkatpQ7n — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Sushant Singh Rajput on stage

The award for Best Lyricist goes to #AmitabhBhattacharya & Best Music Director #Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/r4bE7fv7Dv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Neha Bhasin for jag ghoomeya

The award for Best Singer- Female goes to #NehaBhasin for jag goomeya for Sultan! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/YkGzrDsP90 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Ajay Devgn awarded for Shivaay

A special award for path-breaking film in Visual VFX goes to @ajaydevgn for shivaay! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/bmJWS6jd5M — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Candid Moment

Manish funny jokes on Priyanka

Varun Dhawan and his thumka

Parineeti Chopra on stage

Desi girl’s sister, @ParineetiChopra is totally killing it with her act at the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/kRTfATXAlT — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



A beautiful family moment captured as @chintskap wins award for Best Supporting Actor – Male for Kapoor & sons! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/uPaJrogdEY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Jacqueline tribute to Asha bhosle



Jaya Bachchan told that, When we coming to the show, on radio channel old songs was playing, at that time, Amitji said “in awazon ko music ki zarurat nahi padti”.

The melodious treasure to win the Living Legend award is none other than @ashabhosle! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/tj7cJu702D — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



#RanbirKapoor stole all the hearts with this Channa Mereya performance at the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/az3toIdEgY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Viewers Choice Best Director goes to @karanjohar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/gYR9dmUvlD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017



Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017 : Complete Winners List – Stardust Awards are being held in Mumbai and here is the list of winners.

Best Filmmaker Of The Year

Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Best Actress Female

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Best Debut (Male)

Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Best Debut Female

Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story

Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Best Story

Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons

Best Music Director

Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Choreography

Bosco-Caesar – Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Best Screenplay

Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma – Udta Punjab

Best Costume Design

Alvira Agnihotri Khan & Ashley Rebello – Sultan

Best Music Album

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Sony Music India

Best Superstar Of Next Gen

Varun Dhawan

Stardust Global Icon Awards

Priyanka Chopra

Stardust Life Time Achievement award

Rekha

Editors Choice Best Actress

Sonam Kapoor

Editors Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male

Shah Rukh Khan

Editors choice for Icon of the year

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Viewers Choice Best Actor Male

Amitabh Bachchan

Viewers choice Best Film

Sultan