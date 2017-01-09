Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017: pictures, dance performance and winner list

Here we bring you Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017 which was telecast on colors on the night of 8th January, Sunday. A greatest glitziest event in which the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and almost the entire Hindi Film Industry comes together to celebrate with their power packed performances and candid moments.The actual event took place on 19th December 2016 but was telecast later on 8th January on Colors channel.
Colors also posted pictures and videos of the performances of Ranbir Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Parineeti Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan of which you couldn’t get enough of and some naughty and funny moments with anchor Manish Paul and also Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.
Here are pictures and performance
A brilliant dose of laughter & entertainment! Tonight at 7PM at #SansuiColorsStardustAwards with @ManishPaul03 & @TheFarahKhan! pic.twitter.com/U7A8OJ4oaG
Aishwarya candid moments
A complete ‘Awww’ moment! #AbhiAsh share a warm hug!#SansuiColorsStardustAwards. Watch tonight, 7PM! @juniorbachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/YqXRhDVERF
Ranveer dance performance
Get ready for the hero of many hearts to set the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards stage ablaze with his act at 7PM tonight! #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/JLGuxvEXSI
Manish Paul funny moments
Your hosts for the evening @ManishPaul03 & @TheFarahKhan are all set to take you on a fun Bollywood trip tonight at 7PM! Do not miss it! pic.twitter.com/ykg8URhPO1
Shah Rukh Khan chammak challo dance
Get ready for a night of super rocking Bollywood treat at #SansuiColorsStardustAwards! Tune in at 7PM! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/ump7gZedlm
Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
The grand Bollywood night is here! switch your TV screens to #SansuiColorsStardustAwards NOW! pic.twitter.com/P9lkatpQ7n
Sushant Singh Rajput on stage
.@itsSSR‘s fiery act on #SansuiColorsStardustAwards stage is super energetic! pic.twitter.com/Fy9Zk5vQTR
The award for Best Lyricist goes to #AmitabhBhattacharya & Best Music Director #Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/r4bE7fv7Dv
Neha Bhasin for jag ghoomeya
The award for Best Singer- Female goes to #NehaBhasin for jag goomeya for Sultan! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/YkGzrDsP90
Award for Best Debut Female – @DishPatani for Ms Dhoni & @SaiyamiKher for Mirzya! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/FKVdOLOust
Ajay Devgn awarded for Shivaay
A special award for path-breaking film in Visual VFX goes to @ajaydevgn for shivaay! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/bmJWS6jd5M
Candid Moment
.@chintskap & @ashabhosle share a lovely moment at the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards! pic.twitter.com/AW04FqdEJk
A wonderful moment between Lifetime Achievement Award Winner- #Rekha and @ManishPaul03 at #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/vy37u0oFQ3
Manish funny jokes on Priyanka
.@priyankachopra tells @ManishPaul03 why she still carries a comb! Her response is hilarious! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/q8pWonTGXk
Varun Dhawan and his thumka
Superstar of Gen Next goes to @Varun_dvn at the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards! pic.twitter.com/AroSf2TSFE
Parineeti Chopra on stage
Desi girl’s sister, @ParineetiChopra is totally killing it with her act at the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/kRTfATXAlT
A beautiful family moment captured as @chintskap wins award for Best Supporting Actor – Male for Kapoor & sons! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/uPaJrogdEY
Jacqueline tribute to Asha bhosle
.@Asli_Jacqueline dances gracefully to hit numbers of @ashabhosle! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/bJfNbf547b
Jaya Bachchan told that, When we coming to the show, on radio channel old songs was playing, at that time, Amitji said “in awazon ko music ki zarurat nahi padti”.
The melodious treasure to win the Living Legend award is none other than @ashabhosle! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/tj7cJu702D
#RanbirKapoor stole all the hearts with this Channa Mereya performance at the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/az3toIdEgY
Viewers Choice Best Director goes to @karanjohar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil! #SansuiColorsStardustAwards pic.twitter.com/gYR9dmUvlD
King Khan takes to #SansuiColorsStardustAwards stage! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/pyv9XrK8pK
Badshah owning the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards stage! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/HDnMyXDQMk
Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017 : Complete Winners List – Stardust Awards are being held in Mumbai and here is the list of winners.
Best Filmmaker Of The Year
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Best Actress Female
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Best Debut (Male)
Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya
Best Debut Female
Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story
Saiyami Kher – Mirzya
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Best Story
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons
Best Music Director
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Lyricist
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)
Best Choreography
Bosco-Caesar – Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho
Best Screenplay
Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma – Udta Punjab
Best Costume Design
Alvira Agnihotri Khan & Ashley Rebello – Sultan
Best Music Album
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Sony Music India
Best Superstar Of Next Gen
Varun Dhawan
Stardust Global Icon Awards
Priyanka Chopra
Stardust Life Time Achievement award
Rekha
Editors Choice Best Actress
Sonam Kapoor
Editors Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male
Shah Rukh Khan
Editors choice for Icon of the year
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Viewers Choice Best Actor Male
Amitabh Bachchan
Viewers choice Best Film
Sultan