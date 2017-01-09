Free Press Journal
Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017: pictures, dance performance and winner list

— By Mamta Sonar | Jan 09, 2017 01:23 pm
Here we bring you Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017 which was telecast on colors on the night of 8th January, Sunday. A greatest glitziest event in which the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and almost the entire Hindi Film Industry comes together to celebrate with their power packed performances and candid moments.The actual event took place on 19th December 2016 but was telecast later on 8th January on Colors channel.

Colors also posted pictures and videos of the performances of Ranbir Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Parineeti Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan of which you couldn’t get enough of and some naughty and funny moments with anchor Manish Paul and also Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Here are pictures and performance


Aishwarya candid moments

Ranveer dance performance

Manish Paul funny moments

Shah Rukh Khan chammak challo dance

Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sushant Singh Rajput on stage

Neha Bhasin for jag ghoomeya

Ajay Devgn awarded for Shivaay

Candid Moment

Manish funny jokes on Priyanka

Varun Dhawan and his thumka

Parineeti Chopra on stage

Jacqueline tribute to Asha bhosle


Jaya Bachchan told that, When we coming to the show, on radio channel old songs was playing, at that time, Amitji said “in awazon ko music ki zarurat nahi padti”.

Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017 : Complete Winners List – Stardust Awards are being held in Mumbai and here is the list of winners.

Best Filmmaker Of The Year
Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Best Actress Female
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Best Debut (Male)
Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Best Debut Female
Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story
Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons

Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Actor In A Negative Role
Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Best Story
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons

Best Music Director
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Choreography
Bosco-Caesar – Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Best Screenplay
Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma – Udta Punjab

Best Costume Design
Alvira Agnihotri Khan & Ashley Rebello – Sultan

Best Music Album
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Sony Music India

Best Superstar Of Next Gen
Varun Dhawan

Stardust Global Icon Awards
Priyanka Chopra

Stardust Life Time Achievement award
Rekha

Editors Choice Best Actress
Sonam Kapoor

Editors Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male
Shah Rukh Khan

Editors choice for Icon of the year
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Viewers Choice Best Actor Male
Amitabh Bachchan

Viewers choice Best Film
Sultan

