Sanju: Meet Sanjay Dutt's real-life bestie friend Paresh Ghelani aka Kamli played by Vicky Kaushal, See pics

The much-awaited biopic ‘Sanju’ on Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’ Sanjay Dutt life is released and is breaking records at the box-office. People all over the nation are applauding Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani for a masterpiece. And those who have seen it, will certainly be in love with Vicky Kaushal’s character as Sanju baba’s bestie, Kamlesh Kanhailal Kapasi aka Kamli. Recently, Hirani also revealed that Kamli is an amalgamation of Dutt’s 3-4 friends but is largely based on his one particular buddy – Paresh Ghelani, who is based in the US.P

Vicky Kaushal in an interview revealed that he did get a chance to meet Paresh Ghelani when he was in Mumbai during the shooting of the film. However he said, the personality of the character in the film is totally fictionalised with the facts and incidents remain the same in the movie. So who is Kamli? Here’s all you need to know about Sanju baba’s best buddy

Paresh had moved to America along with his family much early in his life. His family was earlier settled in Chicago, however, now they have moved to Los Angeles. He and Dutt first met in New York and bonded instantly over their love for music and other things. Fondly named as Parya by Dutt, he stood by the superstar through thick and thin, as can be seen in the film.

It is said that they bonded over music and much-larger than life attitude that they both had. He is a self-made wealthy entrepreneur. He is a part of companies including Moon Express and Xprize and Radimmune, according to a Pinkvilla report.

Paresh flew to Mumbai to attend the first screening of the biopic of his best friend that celebrates their real-life bond. Known to be extremely media-shy, he was spotted with the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor in his car. Like he is fondly called Kamli in the movie, Paresh’s nickname in real life is Parya. Praya was a nickname given to Paresh by Sanjay himself.

Meanwhile, amid all, Ranbir Kapoor has stunned one and all with his near-to-perfection performance.