Sanju: This picture of Manisha Koirala – Nargis will leave you stunned

Every actor in the forthcoming film, Sanju, seems to have taken that extra mile to get into the shoes of the real characters they are playing. Whether it is Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt or Manisha Koirala playing Nargis, they have not only imbibed the personalities of these real life stars but the resemblance they share with them will leave you stunned!

Here’s an example of one such picture wherein Manisha Koirala has sported the Nargis Dutt look from the film.Inspired by one of her looks during the black-n-white era, Manisha Koirala has been giving sneak-peeks of her Nargis Dutt looks on her Instagram page. We came across this particular one, wherein Manisha has been sporting the short hair do just like Nargis. Isn’t the extreme resemblance between the two leaving you with goosebumps? If yes, then we wouldn’t blame you. However, this is just one of the pictures that were shared on the social media platform. Manisha Koirala went on to share many such images of her sporting the different avatars of the late Nargis Dutt from some of her most popular films. And we must say that we are appreciative of the kind of hard work the actors have put in to take on the role of such iconic stars from the Bollywood fraternity.

Speaking on the film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as one of Sanjay Dutt’s love interests, Anushka Sharma as a biographer, Vicky Kaushal as Sanjay’s childhood friend amongst others. The multi-starrer is slated to hit the big screens on June 29.