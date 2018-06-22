Sanju: This is what Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Richa Sharma did after she learnt about alleged affair with Madhuri Dixit

Sheer brazenness of Chanda Kochhar The pose of injured innocence which the disgraced ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, seeks to…

US President Donald Trump faces opposition on immigration policy Even the haughty and arrogant Donald Trump, the seemingly self-assured US President, bluffing his way through domestic and global affairs…

Facing criticism by UN over Kashmir India’s human rights record in Kashmir is under the scanner of the UN Human Rights Council. It is not that…

Will government have the last word on Justice Ranjan Gogoi? So, Justice Ranjan Gogoi will become the next chief justice of India (CJI) after Dipak Misra demits office on October…