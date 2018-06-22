Sanju: This is what Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Richa Sharma did after she learnt about alleged affair with Madhuri Dixit
It is just a few days remaining, the real story of Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’ Sanjay Dutt will hit the screen. Dutt was controversies favourite child and his life has always been in news for many decades. From drug abuse, his three marriages and to his jail stint, everything about Dutt kept many intrigued. But it is his rumoured affair with ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit has still kept everyone interested. Back in the day, a lot was written about Sanjay’s alleged affair with Madhuri. But do you know when did Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Richa Sharma get to know about their alleged affair and what she did after that?
In those time, a lot of things were written about the alleged couple, however, the duo never accepted anything nor did they say much about their alleged romance. As per Yasser Usman’s book, ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’, the rumours of their affair reached Sanjay’s ex-wife Richa when she was battling cancer.
The biography further reads, “She was getting restless and wanted to save her marriage. Her cancer was better and with her doctor’s permission, she wanted to come back to India. The press lit into Sanjay for forsaking his ailing wife. The aforementioned ‘Star & Style’ cover story was titled ‘Sunjay-Madhuri: Will Marriage Destroy Them Professionally?’ (February 1993). It said, ‘They (Sanjay-Madhuri) have braved it all. Their own initial personal doubts (Should we get into this?”, their parental opposition (“It’s not the right thing to do.”) and the society’s outrage (“How can they be so selfish and mean?”). The couple in love’s defiant stand (“It’s our lives, we can do what we want”) however, has undoubtedly brought their respective images crashing down in the eyes of their idolising fans.”
The book further suggests that after three years in the USA, Richa returned to India with daughter Trishala, but Sanjay was apparently avoiding her.
“He had moved on. In an interview to CineBlitz, Richa’s sister Ena Sharma said that Sanjay didn’t even come to the airport to pick up Richa and Trishala. After spending just fifteen days in Mumbai, she abruptly went back to New York. According to the Sharma family, throughout her fight with cancer, Richa was motivated by the thought of finally getting to live a normal, happy life with Sanjay and their daughter Trishala. But now that she was in remission, her dream seemed futile and unattainable. She was utterly shattered.”
In 1993, Sanjay filled for divorce from Richa and a bitter custody battle for their daughter Trishala ensued. He then married model Rhea Pillai in 1998 but parted ways with her in 2008. Then in 2008, Sanjay married Manyata Dutt and has two children Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt with her.
Talking about movie ‘Sanju’, the film sees Ranbir Kapoor portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is all set to release on June 29.