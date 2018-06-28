Sanju: These 10 significant personalities shaped Sanjay Dutt’s life over the years

The Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju is just hours away from its grand release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, this Rajkumar Hirani epic is an open book to some of the shocking revelations of the actor’s journey. Although the movie has touched upon various aspects of Dutt’s life, there are many off-screen elements that have helped Sanjay Dutt be the man he is today. Sanju will be a portrayal of the many people who played an important role in Sanjay Dutt’s depiction. Apart from his star family of parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata, we take a look at the ten significant personalities who shaped Sanjay Dutt’s life over the years.

Paresh Ghelani

Also known as Paria, Ghelani stood by Sanjay’s side during his jail time for the 1993 serial blasts case. Ghelani, a US-based entrepreneur, and one of Dutt’s closest friends he had flown down especially to spend time with the actor during the harsh times. Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Ghelani in the film, but Rajkumar Hirani mentioned during the trailer launch that the character is an amalgam of all his friends.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Although Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Dutt’s first collaboration happened with Mission Kashmir, the seeds of a deep friendship and an un-shakeable support for each other were sown in 1993 when Dutt was booked for the first time for the serial blasts. Despite the tragic times, the duo went on to deliver films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Eklavya, Parineeta, PK and now Sanju.

Richa Sharma

Richa Sharma was Sanjay Dutt’s first wife and the two have a daughter Trishala. The duo had been married for nine years till they filed for divorce. If rumours are to be believed Richa got the hint of Sanjay’s affair and filed for divorce resulting in a bitter custodial battle for their daughter. Sadly Richa died of cancer in 1996.

Madhuri Dixit

In the early 90s, the hot topic of conversation for Bollywood was the alleged affair between Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. After working in films like Saajan and Khalnayak, the two were an established pair on-screen. The news of their romance flared up and rumours of their marriage spread like wildfire.

About the marriage rumours, he added, “There has to be something on between us for me to marry her.”

“I wish I had a scene going with Madhuri. But I don’t!” Dutt said, when asked if he was implying that he and Madhuri were not dating. In fact, in 2017, at an event, Sanjay Dutt was asked which actress he would want to marry, if given a choice today. The 58-year-old actor without any hesitation said, “I would like to marry Madhuri Dixit.”

As of now, the duo are coming together after decades for Karan Johar’s Kalank.

Tina Munim

Both Sanjay and Tina were childhood friends but it was during his debut movie ‘Rocky’ opposite Tina Munim that led to the news of their alleged relationship. Dutt even striped a man naked for making obscene gestures at Munim. Despite the strong connection, the duo parted ways and Tina left Sanjay due to his destructive drinking habit and apparently chose to be with much older actor Rajesh Khanna.

Kumar Gaurav

Also known as Manoj Tuli, Kumar is the son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar who has acted in a few Bollywood films before becoming a successful businessman.

The actor, married to Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata Dutt, and has been a pillar of strength in some of the tough times faced by Sanjay. He helped Baba out of his drug addictions and the phase of flop movies. After working together in Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Naam’, Sanjay was convicted and Gaurav was in a helpless situation.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh has been the man who helped Sanjay make a climb after his biggest fall. The film ‘Vaastav’ revived Sanjay Dutt’s career in the late 90s when things were not going so well for the actor convicted in serial blasts.

Rajkumar Hirani

The man who gave us Munna is Rajkumar Hirani. It was his directorial debut that worked well for both him and Sanjay Dutt to come in a positive light. This followed by the sequel also touched many hearts. And now the biopic around the mega star is again made by Hirani himself.

Manyata Dutt

After 2 failed marriages and many broken relationships, Sanjay found his soulmate in Manyata and has been married to her since 2008. With two beautiful kids, it is only the couple who knows how they met, and the mystery is yet to be revealed as to how this Bollywood shaadi made it to a rock solid relationship amidst the trials and tribulations.

Rakesh Maria

In the Sanju trailer, a cop is seen slapping Sanjay Dutt for confession. Apparently it is none other than former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria, who was the then deputy commissioner of police during the 1993 serial blasts. According to a report, Dutt kept telling the police that he was not involved in the case, but Maria caught the actor by his hair and one tight slap was enough for Dutt to admit his part.