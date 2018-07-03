Sanju success bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala turn up the party quotient; see pics

Sanjay Dutt biopic- Sanju has tasted its success potion after a massive opening last week. The Ranbir Kapoor movie has generated over 120 crores at the box office. Despite the wait for its weekday test, the Rajkumar Hirani flick has way more reasons to celebrate.

Sanju is based on the life of controversial movie star Sanjay Dutt whose life has been a rollercoaster full of trials and tribulations. The film is an entertaining yet up close personal take on the actor’s personal and professional life.

Many other Bollywood stars were roped in to play various roles of people in Sanjay’s life. The role of Sanjay’s mother, Nargis, was played, perfectly, by Manisha Koirala. Dia Mirza essayed the role of Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay’s wife. Karishma Tanna played the girlfriend of Sanjay’s best friend. All the actors turned up to celebrate the success of the movie in their best outfits. Check out the pictures below.

Also present at the bash were Ranbir Kapoor, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani. Arshad Warsi who has done a cameo was also present.