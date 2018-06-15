Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor feels Alia Bhatt is the best thing to happen to movies

Rajeev Masand recently interviewed Sanju star, Ranbir Kapoor. During the interview, Ranbir coudn’t resist praising his lady love Alia Bhatt. The actor said that “Alia Bhatt is the best thing to happen to the movies.”

Like so many of us, #RanbirKapoor is a Taimur Ali Khan-photo stalker, he believes #AliaBhatt is the best thing to happen to the movies, and he loved #RanveerSingh in #Padmaavat. Great, candid chat with the #Sanju star coming up soon! pic.twitter.com/exTs671b05

— Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) June 14, 2018

Ever since Ranbir confirmed being in relationship with Alia Bhatt in a GQ special interview, all eyes are on the new B-town couple. They have been spotted together on multiple occasions and have given ample instances which prove that they are madly in love.

Few days back, Alia wanted the world to know that she is addicted to boyfriend, Ranbir’s upcoming movie Sanju’s last released song, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. Taking on Instagram stories, she posted the snapshot of her music player which showed the song playing on it. She captioned the picture, “#ONREPEAT”.

Last week, Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting St Regis Hotel holding Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Samara’s hand, while mom Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni followed right behind.

They both are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra, in which they are working alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Alia is also shooting for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank.