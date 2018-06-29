Sanju! Shocking real-life incidences of Sanjay Dutt’s that have been recreated for the big screen

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has finally released today and we must say the buzz among the audiences for the film is on another level. If we take a look BookMyShow, then Sanju has so far garnered 95 per cent buzz for the film. Many of morning shows of most of the theatres have been housefull.

Well, Sanju is a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, whose life has had a lot of shades with different positive as well as negative angles. Hence, audiences are surely going to be witnessing good and worst incidences of Sanjay Dutt’s life on big screen.

If you are planning to watch Sanju, then you should know what you are going to see on the big screen:

Interrogation with a cop

As we have seen in Sanju trailer, one scene which shocked us was an interrogation scene with a cop who slapped Sanjay Dutt during a session. And as per the reports of Mid-Day, that cop is none other than former police commissioner of Mumbai police, Rakesh Maria. As per Mid-Day, Maria, incidentally a close friend of the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was in charge of the probe in the 1993 serial blasts case and was deputy commissioner of police. His team arrested Dutt from the airport after he returned from Mauritius.

Begging on the street

Another scene which will definitely stun you is a begging scene in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sitting like a beggar on the streets of US. Apparently, this was the time when Sanjay Dutt was in a rehabilitation centre in America.

AK 56 Rifle

The year 1993 was the life-changing year of Sanjay Dutt’s life. He was found keeping AK 56 rifles with him. The scene will also be seen in the film which is one of the key points of the whole film.

Well, back in 1993, entire Bollywood had come out to support Sanjay Dutt during his TADA case. Celebs like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon and others came out on streets to support Sanju on the streets.

See old pics:

Apart from Ranbir, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal.