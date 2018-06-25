Sanju Shocker! Sanjay Dutt hallucinated that his father Sunil Dutt was on fire
Sanjay Dutt is all set to reveal his story in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. He is also known for his much talked about controversial life. If you have received a glimpse of the teaser of Sanju, one would definitely be briefed on all the major controversies from drugs to his colourful love life. And if there is something else that has explored this actor’s life in depth, then it is the book, ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’.
The book ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’, written by Yasmeen Usman, has spoken about the varied aspects of Sanjay’s life starting from his childhood to recent times. In fact, the chapter on Sanjay’s debut features some shocking revelations and one amongst them is his addiction to drugs. While many would be aware that the actor has been caught in drug scandals due to his addiction before, this chapter about his debut Rocky unleashes an incident about Sanjay Dutt’s hallucinations. According to the book, Sanjay Dutt once was so high on LSD that he imagined that his father – veteran actor Sunil Dutt’s head was on fire and he screamed for help. This was when he was shooting for his much talked about Bollywood debut Rocky.
“I had popped in some acid, LSD. It’s called purple haze. It kind of hits you after a while,” the actor was quoted. Further the excerpt read, “Sanjay was sitting alone in his room, waiting for the drug to kick in. Suddenly the house phone rang. It was the operator from Sunil’s office. He told Sanjay that his dad wanted to speak with him. ‘He said office aa jao. [Come to the office.]’ Sanjay wanted to refuse, knowing that the LSD was about to kick in. But Sunil was adamant – he needed to meet Sanjay urgently. Perhaps he wanted to talk about the shoot schedule for Rocky.” Known this Sanjay went ahead to meet his father and here’s what happened. When Sanjay Dutt reached his father’s office, his LSD had started to take effect. Reminiscing about the incident, Sanjay was quoted, “So Dad is talking to me and it [the LSD] suddenly hit me. He is talking to me and I could hear “waannrr…. Einn [gibberish]!” Now I am saying to myself, “Sanju, you’re tripping. Just take it easy. Just keep nodding.” So I kept nodding and I kept hearing him like “aannoonn… aann [gibberish]!” But the point here was that Sunil Dutt wasn’t aware of what was happening in his son’s life and knew nothing about his addiction. Hence, when he met Sanjay at the office that day, he thought that his son was not just interested in the conversation. Sanjay confessed that before he could answer, he had already started hallucinating. “All of a sudden I see a wig come out of his head and that wig caught fire… And I am looking at him and thinking what the hell is happening, man!’ Dad started melting like wax. He was like a candle.” Sanjay Dutt, in a desperate attempt of trying out to help out his dead, ended up leaping at him. He shrieked “Dad, Dad Don’t die on me. Don’t melt.” On the other hand, Sunil Dutt was shocked to see his son shouting of nowhere. He got worried and instead, expressed his concern for Sanjay adding, “Ki Hoya… Ki hoya yaar mere puttar nu” [What happened to my son?] Explaining about the situation, Sanjay added, “At that time nobody knew what these things were. There were no treatment centers. My father didn’t know, my sisters didn’t know, friends didn’t know. Nobody knew what this powder is.’ Sanjay was slipping badly. He needed help.” Sanjay Dutt has never shied away from confessing about his drug addiction and has managed to overcome it over the years.
The actor has now started to live a life of a family man and even supports initiatives that promote rehabilitation of drug addicts.