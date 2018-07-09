Sanju: Sanjay Dutt thanks real-life Kamli in an emotional post on Twitter

Rajkumar Hirani has bagged another massive successful film with his Sanjay Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film has paid tribute to most of the personalities that shaped Dutt’s life over the years. But what stands above all is the actor’s friendship to Paresh Ghelani, played by Vicky Kaushal as Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli.

Ghelani has always been at importance in Sanjay’s life as the former stood by his side during tough times.

On Sunday, Sanjay took to Twitter to thank Paresh for being his ‘pillar of strength’. The 59-year-old actor wrote on Twitter, “@pareshghelani you are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots.”

You are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots. https://t.co/APgxFUbJIv — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 8, 2018

A day earlier, Paresh had made his social media debut by writing about Sanjay and their friendship. He wrote the letter after watching the biopic.

“Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection – everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him.”

Actor Madhavan also welcomed Paresh to the world of social media and revealed that Paresh is his go-to man as well: “FINALLY U R here Bro-Hey Folks pls welcome some1 who is more than a Blood Brother 2 me-my inspiration and my IDOL-THE REAL “KAMILII” from “SANJU”-the elusive,Limelight loathing N my “ Go 2” man 4 all issues-PARESH Ghelani-@impareshghelani .Sorry bro-The world wants 2 know you.”

So far Sanju has earned Rs 202 crore in a week and continues to roar at the box office. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Jim Sarbh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has completed his shooting for Torbaaz and will soon be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 that hits theatres on July 27.