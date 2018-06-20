Sanju New Song: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna in groovy dance number

The Sanjay Dutt biopic titled ‘Sanju’ is the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directed package most of us have been eagerly waiting for. Now the makers have unveiled a new song, another 80’s inspired audio which by the looks speaks a fun dance number featuring Ranbir as Sanjay with his trademark long hair, Vicky Kaushal, who plays Dutt’s best friend and Karishma Tanna.

The makers have already released an inspiring track from the movie Kar Har Maidaan Fateh and a retro romantic number Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya.

The lead star Ranbir Kapoor has already been applauded for donning the several shades of Dutt post the trailer launch. The film that revolves around Sanjay Dutt’s life so far has an amalgam of the actor’s life choices, relationships with the people around him, term in jail and the brutality he suffered after joining hands with the underworld.

Along with Ranbir, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. Sanju is slated to release on June 29, 2018.

On the work front Ranbir is busy with the shoot of Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is slated to release on August 15, 2018.