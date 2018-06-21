Sanju Movie: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt meet at Rishi Kapoor’s house before the release of the film

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju, which is a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. On Wednesday, amidst the promotions he paid a visit to Dutt’s residence, after which they went to Rishi Kapoor’s place. According to the reports, Sanjay hasn’t watched the film, only seen its rushes and was impressed with Ranbir’s look in the film.

Rishi shared a picture of the three men together and wrote: “Us three last night at home!”

Us three last night at home! pic.twitter.com/GNiM1eG60Q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 21, 2018

Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also spotted outside Rishi Kapoor’s residence, she was accompanied by her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram, she looked stunning in a red satin shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Ranbir and Alia are B-town’s new couple and paparaazi leave no chance to spot them together. Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in a GQ special interview, said it’s really new. On the other hand, Alia hasn’t spoken about her relationship in public yet. At Rajat Sharma’s Aaj Ki Adalat, Alia had said, “Even if something is going on, I don’t want to accept.”

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in their upcoming movie Brahmastra, they will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.