Sanju Movie: 3 wives to underworld connections, 5 things audience wanted to see in Sanjay Dutt ‘biopic’

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju hit the theaters last Friday and instantly garnered public’s appreciation, so much so that it broke few records on box office. It became the biggest opener for Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani, highest opening weekend grosser of 2018, highest single day for a Hindi film and biggest opener of 2018. But there were few aspects of Dutt’s life which audience wanted to see on the big screens but were disappointed. Some of the chapters of his life were:

Sanjay Dutt’s numerous girlfriends: Sanjay’s professional life was as controversial as his love life. He had affairs with many ladies including some famous Bollywood actresses, which was mentioned in the movie that he had around 350 girlfriends. Other than mentioning it once, the movie did not elaborate on the subject.

His three wives: There was no mention of his first wife Richa Sharma, the film also overlooked integral information. When Richa died of cancer, Sanjay Dutt had once again undergone a very low phase in his life.

He once again found a partner in model Rhea Pillai. Apparently, they both were involved in extra-marital affairs when they decided to end their marriage very soon.

His third wife Maanayata was no popular actress or model. She was a struggling actress whose name was associated with many small time films. His actions had really angered his sisters and Maanayata herself has spoken out loud about the way she was welcomed in the Dutt family.

His firstborn: Before his twins that were born with Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt had a daughter with his first wife Richa. Trishala, his daughter is born and brought up in the U.S. with her maternal grandparents. Furthermore, she continues to be very much in touch with Sanjay Dutt and also his current wife.

Madhuri Dixit: His alleged affair with Madhuri was probably eliminated purposefully owing to the much talked about scandal about the affair. While that is understandable, the actress or her hit films with actor like Saajan too was ignored.

Sanjay Dutt’s contact with underworld: Apart from Ganpati visarjan scene, there was no mention of Sanjay being in contact with the underworld.