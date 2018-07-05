Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala upset with her dad’s biopic?

After the successful opening of Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju, based on Sanjay Dutt’s life at the box office, the flick has rather received mixed reactions with some calling it the most “dishonest” biopic ever.

The film, which portrays 37 years of Dutt’s life, came under fire for not even having a passing mention of his first wife, late Richa Sharma and their daughter Trishala. Adding more fuel to the fire is that Trishala has not made a single comment on her dad’s biopic as of now.

This has taken fans by surprise since she has always been very expressive about her feelings towards her father on social media and never missed an opportunity to express her love for him. Here’s proof.

Even his second wife Rhea Pillai who is currently dating tennis star Leander Paes is nowhere to be found in the film, even as a mere mention.

Sanjay Dutt was married thrice in his life. First to Richa Sharma in October 1987. Second to Rhea Pillai in 1998 and then to his present wife Manyata Dutt in 2008.