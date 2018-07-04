‘Sanju’ is inching towards Rs 200-crore mark at the box office

Film ‘Sanju’ is breaking box office records by the day since its release. Now the film is inching towards 200-crore mark on Wednesday. The biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has broken all box office collection records of this year, and the magic of Ranbir Kapoor’s acting is attracting Indian audience.

Firstly, it became highest opener of the year so far, after registering highest box office collection on first day. ‘Sanju’ earned 34.75 crore on the first day, surpassing the record of Salman starrer ‘Race 3’, which had earned 29.17 crore on its first day. On the 2nd day, ‘Sanju’ earned 38.60 crore.

‘Sanju’ also broke the record of ‘Bahubali 2’ (Hindi version) on box office, when it claimed the highest earning on a single day. ‘Bahubali 2’ had collected 46.50 crore on third day of release, while ‘Sanju’ collected 46.71 crore on its third day.

The total first weekend collection of ‘Sanju’ was 120.06 crore, which is the highest collection for any film in this year so far. ‘Sanju’ has become the seventh film to enter the Rs 100-crore club this year, after ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Raid’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Raazi’ and ‘Race 3’.

The box office collection saga for ‘Sanju’ continued on Monday and Tuesday, when it earned 25.35 crore and 22.10 crore respectively. Now film is set to touch the Rs 200-crore mark soon and become one of the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema.