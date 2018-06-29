Sanju: “I was very keen to do a Rajkumar Hirani film”, says Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor warns that she doesn’t have much of a role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. “In terms of space and footage and impact I’d say it is equivalent to what I had done for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” Sonam admits candidly, adding that there is a reason why she agreed to do a relatively small part in this controversial bio-pic.

“I was very keen to do a Rajkumar Hirani film. More importantly, I am doing producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s other project Ek Ladki Do Dekha To Aisa Laga. I’ve known Vinod Chopra and his wife (critic) Anupama Chopra for the longest time. There was no way I would not work with them if they asked me to.”

Reiterating the fact that she has a brief role in Sanju Sonam says, “It gave me a chance to work with Ranbir again after 11 years. Ranbir and I started together in Saawariya. We never got a chance to work together again until Sanju.”

So what does Sonam play in Sanju? “I’ve signed a NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with the producers. So I can’t reveal much. But I play Sanjay Dutt’s girlfriend.” So if Sonam is a girlfriend why is she seen screaming for her mangalsutra in the trailer? “That I can’t tell you. But that incident shown in the film (where a doped Dutt drapes a toilet seat around his girlfriend’s neck) actually happened.”