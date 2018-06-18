Sanju – Father’s Day special teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal recreate Jaadu Ki Jhappi moment from Munna Bhai MBBS

On the occasion of Father’s Day which was celebrated worldwide on June 17, 2018, makers of Sanju shared a lovely surprise for their fans which recreated the magic of father and son’s relationship. Especially, Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal made everyone nostalgic with the memorable Jaadu Ki Jhappi moment from Munna Bhai MBBS.

While sharing the teaser of Jaadu Ki Jhappi, Rajkumar Hirani became nostalgic and wrote on Twitter, “Nostalgia. Shooting the same scene we shot 15 years back.”

Nostalgia. Shooting the same scene we shot 15 years back. https://t.co/W0LlYCOGnS

— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 17, 2018

Well, we can see how Ranbir and Paresh Rawal’s chemistry is seen from this beautiful dialogue teaser. Their recreation of Munna Bhai MBBS scene is emotional yet beautiful watch out. The poster featured Sanjay Dutt essayed by Ranbir Kapoor and his father Sunil Dutt played by Paresh Rawal.

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. The film is all set to release on June 29, 2018.