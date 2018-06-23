Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani reveals Sanjay Dutt’s secret of being able to sleep with 308 women

Sanjay Dutt himself confirmed that he has slept with 308 women. But not all the girls got charmed with his looks, In an exclusive interview with India Today, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he actually conned several women by escorting them to his mother’s fake grave.

“He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.’ After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s,” said Hirani.

Not only would Sanjay Dutt lie to score emotionally with his girlfriends, he also couldn’t get over girls who dumped him. “A girl broke up with him. So, Sanjay took his friend’s new car and smashed it into another car parked outside his ex-girlfriend’s house. Later on, Sanju found out that the car he rammed into belonged to his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Both cars were severely damaged,” Hirani recalled.

According to reports, Sanjay had almost dated every actresses of his time, and the actresses after his time, and he even dated actresses beyond his era

This generation may think Ranbir Kapoor as modern day Casanova, but he was no match for Sanjay Dutt. In fact Ranbir revealed that he has had less then 10 girlfriends which is nothing compared to baba’s 308.

Ranbir also recalled an incident when Sanjay Dutt thought his father Sunil Dutt’s head was being burnt by a candle. “This particular time Baba was so high on drugs that he thought a candle was burning Sunil Dutt saab’s head. Sanjay then proceeded to put out the imaginary candle. It was then that Dutt saab got to know that Sanju was completely hooked on to drugs.”

Ranbir also told India Today that he spoke with Dutt every night before the shoot just to get into the skin of the character. “I called Sanjay Dutt the night before every shoot. I wanted to know what was going through his mind when all of these incidents happened with him,” said Ranbir.