Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiPlaneCrash
#VijayMallya
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#ShailzaDwivediMurder
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / SANJU Celeb Review: Here’s what Bollywood celebs have to say about Sanjay Dutt biopic and Ranbir Kapoor

SANJU Celeb Review: Here’s what Bollywood celebs have to say about Sanjay Dutt biopic and Ranbir Kapoor

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 29, 2018 11:23 am
FOLLOW US:

sanju, sanju review, sanju movie, sanju celeb review, bollywood, ranbir kapoor, sanjay dutt biopic,

The much-awaited release of 2018, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani has finally hit the screens. Well, the audiences’ response to Sanjay Dutt biopic is yet to come but our Bollywood celebs have finally watched Sanju on Thursday. And it seems like the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has gotten thumbs up from B-town celebs.

Yes, ever since the star-studded screening got over, celebs started giving their response on their official Twitter handles. Celebs like Jaaved Jaaferi, Fatima Sana Sheikh and others tweeted on Twitter.

Check out Bollywood celebs reviews on Sanju:


Apart from Ranbir, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK