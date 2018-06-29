SANJU Celeb Review: Here’s what Bollywood celebs have to say about Sanjay Dutt biopic and Ranbir Kapoor

The much-awaited release of 2018, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani has finally hit the screens. Well, the audiences’ response to Sanjay Dutt biopic is yet to come but our Bollywood celebs have finally watched Sanju on Thursday. And it seems like the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has gotten thumbs up from B-town celebs.

Yes, ever since the star-studded screening got over, celebs started giving their response on their official Twitter handles. Celebs like Jaaved Jaaferi, Fatima Sana Sheikh and others tweeted on Twitter.

Check out Bollywood celebs reviews on Sanju:

Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 28, 2018

Just watched sanju! It’s such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sanju #ranbirkapoor #RajuHirani — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) June 28, 2018

#Sanju a story that teaches you to face your hardships with courage and be unapologetic for who you are! Amazingly picturized by @RajkumarHirani sir & Ranbir bhaiya, you’ve OUTDONE yourself! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vEuQUVRHC7 — Aadar Jain (@AadarJain) June 28, 2018

I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart ❤️ It’s no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie https://t.co/7PkXwY9tKB — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 27, 2018

Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018

Apart from Ranbir, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal.