‘Sanju’ box-office update: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film takes a flying start with 85% occupancy rate
After much talk and hype, we finally see the release of the Rajkumar Hirani directed film ‘Sanju‘. Starring Ranbir Kapoor the film which is a biopic of popular actor Sanjay Dutt has by far been one of the most talked about and keenly anticipated releases of 2018. But will the film that deals with one of Bollywood’s most controversial bad boys be accepted by the audience is the question of the hour.
Reports state that ‘Sanju’ which has released across 4000 screens in the domestic market has taken off to a flying start with the occupancy rate during morning shows being pegged at a staggering 85%. If that wasn’t all, with immense hype surrounding the film and no competition from new or previous releases SANJU enjoys a clear run at the box office unopposed. In fact, advance predictions state that SANJU is likely to rake in a minimum opening of Rs. 30 crore on its opening day. With Rajkumar Hirani at the helm, SANJU that is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Raju Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios is expected to dominate the weekend.
On the whole, given the current scenario and the positive feedback from both the audience and critics, it won’t be a surprise if the business of the film makes it past the Rs. 100 cr mark within the first three days itself.