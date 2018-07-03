Sanju Box Office Update – Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s film collects an astonishing Rs 25.35 crore
Sanju is continuing to exceed expectations and is now turning out to be a huge winner. If the opening was excellent, the follow through over the weekend was at a different level altogether. However, the phenomenal hold over Monday has totally changed the equation for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. With Rs. 25.35 crore coming its way, the film now stands at Rs. 145.41 crore in just four days, which is simply unbelievable.
The film is seeing the best trajectory ever for a Hindi film and can, in fact, be compared to nothing less than Baahubali 2 [Hindi]. To be just under Rs. 150 crore in such quick time is unprecedented and what makes it further special is the fact that there has been no festival holiday to support such pull.
What has to be now seen is whether the collections of this Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film would stay upwards of Rs. 20 crore on a daily basis right through the weekdays. That would be a first for any Bollywood film as now the first week numbers are set to be highest ever too. At the bare minimum, the film would have a first week in excess of Rs. 200 crore and from there on its journey towards the Rs. 300 Crore Club would begin.
Sanju is yet another Blockbuster success in the making this winning season.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources