Sanju Box-office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes highest weekend grosser of 2018

Ever since the invention of the Rs. 100 Crore Club by Ghajini, as many as 66 films have accomplished this milestone. However, an even bigger milestone in the current times is for a film to manage this feat not just during its entire life but in the opening weekend itself.

Of course, this is a very tough milestone to crack. No wonder, only nine films in the past had managed this feat. In fact, if one doesn’t account for ‘Baahubali 2’ [Hindi] then only eight Bollywood films have scored this record in the past. Let’s take a look at the collections of 10 century grossers in the opening weekend and also whether there was any festival falling in these first three days:

‘Baahubali 2’ [Hindi]: Rs. 128 crore (non-holiday)

‘Sanju’: Rs. 120.06 crore (non-holiday)

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Rs. 114.93 crore (non-holiday)

‘Race 3’: Rs. 106.47 crore (Eid)

‘Sultan’: Rs. 105.53 crore (Eid)

‘Dangal’: Rs. 105.01 crore (Christmas)

‘Happy New Year’: Rs. 104 crore (Diwali)

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’: Rs. 102.60 crore (Eid)

‘Dhoom 3’: Rs. 101.61 crore (non-holiday)

‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’: Rs. 101.47 crore (Diwali)

Incidentally, out of these eight Hindi films, barring Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3, rest all releases had one festival holiday to contribute to the huge numbers. Diwali, Christmas or Eid fell either on the opening day or during one of the three days, as a result of which the numbers were pumped up by a huge degree.

No wonder, the Rs. 100 crore earning of Sanju during the opening weekend itself is all the more remarkable as there has been no holiday to help its cause. Moreover, it has also scored a better weekend than Dhoom 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai. This isn’t all because if one discounts Baahubali 2 [Hindi] then it finds itself right at the top spot of the list when it comes to a non-holiday release scoring the highest in its opening weekend.