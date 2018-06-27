Sanju Biopic: In reply to Salman Khan’s remark, Rajkumar Hirani explains why Sanjay Dutt play himself in the film

As Sanju movie release date is coming close, it is roping controversies around it and now the recent one is Salman Khan commenting on Ranbir Kapoor playing as Sanjay Dutt in the movie, “Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.’ Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it,” Salman had earlier told reporters.

Salman’s comment, made few people miffed, and they are Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani. However, Ranbir had earlier commented on it and said, “It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic as it destroys the effect of a character.”

But now captain of the ship Rajukuma Hirani also takes a dig at Salman Khan and in an interview with Filmibeat, said if Sanjay Dutt had played Sanju in his own biopic it would have disconnected the public’s connection with the film.

“The thought of Sanjay as his older self in the film’s final portions had crossed my mind for a moment, but then I let it go as I felt it would be too abrupt and weird. For one, you are seeing Ranbir as Sanju throughout most of the film, and then suddenly, you see Sanjay playing his older self, which would have automatically disconnected the public’s link with the film,” Hirani said.