Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal pens emotional message for his son; read here

Rajkumar Hirani directorial and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju is currently breaking many records at the box office. Well, audiences are praising Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and other actors’ performances from Sanju. But among all of them, Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt’s dear friend Kamlesh aka Kamli has gained a lot of appreciations. Especially, many people are considering Vicky as a surprise package of the film.

Recently, renowned action director and Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal posted an emotional message for Vicky on his Twitter account. Sham Kaushal wrote in his emotional post, “God is & has been very kind. As a father feeling so blessed & humbled for the love Vicky Kaushal is getting from everyone in #Sanju as Kamli. Puttar @vickykaushal09 so proud of u. Can’t express my feelings. Thank u @RajkumarHirani for making it possible. May God bless all.”

God is & has been very kind. As a father feeling so blessed & humbled for the love Vicky Kaushal is getting from everyone in #Sanju as Kamli. Puttar @vickykaushal09 so proud of u. Can’t express my feelings. Thank u @RajkumarHirani for making it possible. May God bless all. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TkmYQGjVRg

— Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) July 2, 2018

On this lovely gesture, Vicky got overwhelmed with his dad’s message and replied a tweet with a popular Hindi song’s first line. Vicky wrote, “Papa kehte hain… ❤️❤️❤️”

Well, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Manmarziyan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from that, Vicky is playing a lead role in the film ‘URI’ which is based on URI attacks.