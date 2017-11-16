Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai’ to release on November 17

Mumbai: Mansi Dovhal’s directorial debut ‘Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai’ starring Sanjay Mishra in a completely new avatar and the legendary Prem Chopra is all set to hit theatres on November 17, 2017.

Mansi, who has worked on the script as well said, “The Indian film industry has a great fan following and each Friday fans look forward to new releases, irrespective of the type of cinema: be it a big budget masala entertainer with stars or content-driven films showcasing lesser-known actors and fresh talent. Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai is the sort of film that will delight cine-goers with its high entertainment quotient. The film’s tagline reads ‘3 Lives to Live!’ It takes you on three different journeys, all controlled by fate!”

“In simple terms, the film’s genre is not dissimilar to that of the Matrix franchise. This is the first time in Bollywood that a film ends with three diverging climaxes. Our film will shift the focus from mainstream films to content-driven meaningful cinema and in the process to start a new era for Bollywood films in general,” she added.

The story revolves around a US-returned Indian bride Jugnu, whose life witnesses a complete turnaround when she realizes that on her wedding day her husband; Jaan’s place is taken by a stranger. Jugnu embarks upon three different journeys to save her boyfriend, all controlled by fate.

The movie was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and received numerous accolades from a global audience. The film touches on themes such as free will against determinism, the role fate plays in people’s lives. The well-crafted screenplay depicts the manner in which seemingly minor incidents and interactions can have wide-ranging effects on the lives of people.

Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai is directed, produced, and written by Mansi Dovhal. It stars Sanjay Mishra in his new avatar where he tried few dance numbers in the Item song ‘Chatori Chamo’ and a hot scene with Shirin Khan, Prem Chopra with Mansi Dovhal, Amit Bhaskar, Sonika Chopra and Ravi Gossain.

The film’s music is sublime with compositions sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Krishna, Soham, Madhuri Pandey, Kalpana and Anurag Sharma. Music is by the maestros Sanjeev Darshan along with Anurag Sharma and Shekhar. The film’s music is on Zee Music Company.

Shot extensively in Rajasthan, Manali, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Paris, Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai is produced and presented by Magic Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It is set for a Pan-India release on November 17.

Watch Official Trailer here: