Sanjay Mishra to Shah Rukh Khan: Take care as you can’t stop ageing

With the advent of content-driven film being appreciated critically and commercially actors like Sanjay Misra are finally getting their due. After over 25 years of experience, “Kadvi Hawa” will be the second time (after Ankhon Dekhi), where Sanjay will be playing the lead role of a blind farmer in drought ridden village. This is also the first Indian film that that captures the very real threat of climate change. “The impact of climate change is more for in rural areas as farmers there depend entirely on rains. But urban areas the summers are increasing and winters are decreasing,” says Sanjay on climate change. Excerpts from the interview

People say that we have so many other problems in life, climate change is the last of our worry. How can you change this mind-set?

So in that sense, dinosaurs don’t have any problem as they do not exist. We don’t need smart cities we need smart citizens. If you just plant a tree how will it affect your business? Today Delhi is giving you a waring, now those living there have to buy clean air. We have already started selling water, so is air being sold.

Like it is shown in the trailer, the kids today in the interiors of India are not aware of rainy season…

We don’t realise how lucky we are with regards to water since we live in urban areas. We keep propagating girl education but what about those girls whose lives have gone by just bring water to their homes. Our government has focused so much on religion and demonetisation, it is high time we turn our attention to the drastic climate change.

This is the second film that is relying on your shoulders so are you nervous or not?

No, I have done my work. I have some sort of responsibility with this film, a film like Golmaal is T20 for me. But I don’t let all this affect me. I have come here doing one role at a time. So if I don’t get lead roles, I will keep doing the roles I get.

When came to Mumbai to become an actor, did you want to do film where you can romance like SRK?

Yes, I did, but I knew that no one would take me as a hero for their film. I was a drama school student, they wanted only chocolate heroes that were very good looking. I love watching SRK act, I loved his movies like ‘Baazigar’, but now I would tell him ki sambhalna padega kyuki umar ko aap rok nahi sakte, maybe he should take it easy now. He should focus on contents rather than romance.

Do you think compared to when you started out, it has become easier for new actors in Bollywood?

Before, for an actor, the only place of work was cinema. Since the advent of television they have got more avenues and opportunity. So it has become easier. But think about Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrugan Sinha, how difficult it was for them to convince a producer to give them work.

What about actors who have been rejected saying that they are not lead material?

Prove your capabilities as an actor first, don’t be stuck for a lead role. If you are stubborn that you only want to romance heroines than that is your stupidity.