Sanjay Mishra excited about his film on water crisis

Sanjay Mishra is happy to be part of a film, which touches upon the issue of water crisis in a village in Rajasthan. “I am playing the protagonist in the film. It is the fictionalisation of a true incident of water crisis in a village of Rajasthan,” Sanjay said.

“I have chosen this film because I found the story very realistic. These kind of films are very important to reflect our future so that we can create awareness on water crisis,” added the actor, who had also starred in “Kadvi Hawa”, which deals with issues like drought and climate change.

On releasing the film, Ashok Choudhary, producer of the film said, “My other project ‘Waah Zindagi’ from Shivazza films & Entertainment with the same director, Dinesh S. Yadav, is in the pipeline. So I’m planning to release both the films together later this year.”