Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is a ‘mermaid’ for real; here’s proof

Suhana Khan’s BFF and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is vacationing with her fam too and a picture of her chilling in the pool has surfaced on the net. While Suhana is currently on an European vacation with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam, her bestie Shanaya is holidaying in the United States. Judging by the picture, she has had a good swim and is soaking in the sun and is spending every waking moment bonding with her family. While Suhana and Shanaya are on a vacation, the third musketeer Ananya Panday is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Dehradun.

Just like Ananya, Suhana too harbours a dream of making a big ticket Bollywood debut and well even an industry outsider will point out that Shanaya too has the looks, poise and pedigree to make it in the commercial space. We just have to wait and watch till a big announcement is made for her debut. We are sure there are many takers to launch her in the industry. Daddy Sanjay Kapoor opened up about her debut recently and said that she just completed high school and is still too young but yes she is definitely working towards it. He added that hopefully, she will sign a film soon. Shanaya’s doting mother and industry insider Maheep Kapoor had shared a picture of her kids a while ago and uncle Anil Kapoor had commented calling Shanaya India’s answer to Catherine Zata Jones.