Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet in a relationship

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Gagnani (Ristha Sanjhedari Ka) and Poonam Preet (Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani) are in a relationship and the duo finally opened up about their relationship.

Both first met on a social networking platform five years back. Then the friendship gradually turned to what’s App chats and then to personal calls. That point of time Poonam was based in Delhi.

Sanjay says,”Finally we became real friends when she arrived in Mumbai from Delhi. Then we started spending time with each other and became best friends forever. The best part about my relationship with her is, the relationship has the same amount of energy and passion as it had when we met for the first time five years back.”

Interestingly Sanjay and Poonam have not worked together in any show, they have been on a magazine shoot and they have seen together in few television events.

Sanjay added, “Yes, being in the same industry is a boon for the relationship. There’s so much to talk, share, help and discuss with each other every day. There’s never a dull moment because of that. It’s the communication between two people and the exchange of thoughts and views that helps a person know and understand the other better and better with each passing day.”

Poonam said,”When in the same profession, the level of understanding is often much higher. As we both are on the same career path, there is no room for clarifications or explanations on things like overtime, extended shifts, or midnight emergencies. And we all know that understanding is one of the key ingredients of a successful relationship.”

So when is the couple getting married? Sanjay said,”We are both focusing on our career at present. We are too young to think about marriage. Right now, work is our first priority. We both want to do a lot of TV shows, films, reality shows. Poonam also echoes the same.

So when can we see the couple doing a reality show together? Poonam said,”Yes, we would love to as we both love dancing and Nach Baliye is a great platform to emote romance and show your dancing skills to the world.”