Sanjay Dutt’s emotional moment

The audiences have been waiting for actor Sanjay Dutt’s comeback after his short stint behind bars. While people speculated that Dutt would sign Vidhu Vinood Chopra for his comeback film, the actor put an end to all rumours when signed ‘Bhoomi’, an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

Apparently, Raaj Shaandilyaa, the writer of the film, narrated the script of to Sanjay Dutt, he was spellbound and became very emotional. “Dutt sahab cried & hugged me tightly. He once told me that a writer can write anything and so, I worked 15 hours a day to complete this project. I am very thankful that I got such a wonderful opportunity to write a melodrama script for him. He is a very genuine person in real life and even gave his inputs for some of the scenes,” Raaj recalled.

On hearing the script of ‘Bhoomi’, director Omung Kumar and producers Sandeep Singh & Bhushan Kumar feel that Raaj has done complete justice to it.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, notably known as the comedy king, for his contribution as an acclaimed writer in the comedy genre, has added a new feather to his cap with ‘Bhoomi’.