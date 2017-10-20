Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in his biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor

Though it’s Ranbir Kapoor who plays Sanjay Dutt in Raj Kumar Hirani’s bio-pic entitled Dutt, don’t be surprised when you see the real Sanjay Dutt popping up at some point in the narration.

The decision to include Dutt in the plot-pouri was taken earlier this week by the film’s team in the light of the fact that audiences would expect the real Sanju Baba to make his presence felt.

While earlier it was decided that the real Dutt would keep out of the film so as to not confuse the audience the team has revised its opinion, it is now felt that Dutt’s presence would add to the film’s equity. “It would feel like the film is getting Sanjay Dutt’s approval if he makes an appearance in the film. There is enough space for him to fit nicely into the plot without creating any kind of imbalance,” says a source close to the bio-pic.