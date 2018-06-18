Sanjay Dutt kick starts shooting for Abhishek Varman’s ‘Kalank’

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’, Sanjay Dutt started the shooting for his upcoming period drama, ‘Kalank’. Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news as he wrote, “Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for #Kalank today [18 June 2018]… Costars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor… Abhishek Varman directs… 19 April 2019 release.” The shooting for the film started earlier in May.

Karan Johar’s multi-starer production will star an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Kunal Khemu.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is going to be set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. With several ruins and offset colours, the poster of the film gave off major old-world vibes.

The poster also announced the release date of the flick, i.e. April 19, 2019.

Also, the Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri replaced Sridevi after her untimely demise in Dubai on February 24, this year.

The film was actually conceptualised by Johar’s father, Yash, nearly 15 years ago.