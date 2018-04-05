Sanjay Dutt gets angry on being asked about Madhuri Dixit; watch video

Actor Sanjay Dutt who made his comeback with Bhoomi in 2017, was recently got angry on a question over Madhuri Dixit. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt was at a cricket match event, where he was asked about him doing Varman’s film with Madhuri. At this question, he got upset and just walked away.

We can see how Sanjay got upset with the question over Madhuri as he suddenly walked off from the media interaction. Well, those who don’t know, reportedly, Sanjay was cast in Abhishek Varman’s directorial venture opposite Sridevi. However, after Sridevi’s sudden demise, Madhuri Dixit took that role to play. After this, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the project.

Well, it seems like Sanjay is still not forgetting what happened in the late 90s when Sanjay and Madhuri were in an alleged relationship. However, after Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in 1993 Mumbai Blast Case, Madhuri herself kept a distance from Sanjay.

On the work front, Sanjay recently finished the shooting of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He is now working on the film Torbaaz. Meanwhile, Madhuri is coming up with her Marathi debut film, Bucket List. The actress has also started shooting for Total Dhamaal, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor.