Sanjay Dutt biopic title turns into a contest, winner gets an iPhone

Rajkumar Hirani has been working on his ambitious project, the biopic on his actor-friend Sanjay Dutt for the past couple of years. While Ranbir Kapoor has come on board to play the lead, the film is yet to receive a title and filmmaker Hirani has decided to come up with this idea of turning it into a contest and the winner will receive the latest model of iPhone.

Apparently, Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the title for the past few months but hasn’t been able to come up with a satisfactory one. So we hear after a meeting with his creative team, he decided to approach his office staff for the same. He has apparently asked each and every staff member to give their title suggestions along with their respective names and collect it in a box which will be opened in January. The winner is said to receive the latest 256GB iPhone 7plus.

Everyone from the junior most assistant director, lightman to the cast and the superstar of the film Ranbir Kapoor have been asked to be a part of this contest.

It is being said that Sanjay Dutt, who will also co-produce the film along with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is actively involved in the film and has been lending a helping hand to Ranbir Kapoor who will play the title role in the film. Apparently the duo has been meeting often in order to prep for the film.

It has also been learnt that Sonam Kapoor, who debuted as an actress in Bollywood with Ranbir in Saawariya will pair up with the actor for the second time in this film but the details of her role are yet to be revealed. The film is slated to go on floor in January 2017.